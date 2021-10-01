Two more Denton County residents dead of COVID-19 By Marshall Reid Staff Writer marshall.reid@dentonrc.com Marshall Reid Author email Oct 1, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two locals, both of whom were residents of long-term care facilities, died of COVID-19, according to local health officials.Denton County Public Health confirmed the cause of each of their deaths Friday afternoon, raising the cumulative countywide COVID-19 death toll to 695.One of the pair was a man in his 50s living at Brookhaven Nursing and Rehab in Carrollton.The other was a man in his 70s living at Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Denton.DCPH confirmed another 364 county residents tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 Friday.Denton County once again broke its record for the number of people actively infected with the virus at one time after DCPH released its Friday estimate of 16,346 concurrent infections.Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle. MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 1, 2021 Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health. Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase Denton County 101,276 364 693 2 Argyle 562 3 5 Aubrey 798 6 6 Bartonville 208 2 1 Carrollton 8,929 32 68 1 Celina 283 1 Coppell 24 0 The Colony 5,830 13 19 Copper Canyon 179 0 3 Corinth 2,722 7 17 Cross Roads 197 1 2 Dallas 893 6 12 Denton 15,852 50 178 1 DSSLC 226 0 4 Dish 22 1 Double Oak 354 2 1 Flower Mound 8,697 27 40 Fort Worth 1,781 24 9 Frisco 5,409 10 41 Hackberry 9 0 1 Haslet 1 0 Hebron 161 0 Hickory Creek 637 1 3 Highland Village 1,919 6 12 Justin 754 2 13 Krugerville 228 2 1 Krum 722 5 2 Lake Dallas 1,029 3 6 Lakewood Village 76 0 Lewisville 13,996 47 106 Little Elm 5,776 25 16 New Fairview 21 0 Northlake 819 3 5 Oak Point 489 3 1 Pilot Point 688 0 15 Plano 220 0 12 Ponder 302 1 Prosper 370 1 2 Providence Village 909 3 2 Roanoke 1,324 7 3 Sanger 1,140 3 7 Shady Shores 298 2 2 Southlake 54 0 1 Trophy Club 1,513 12 5 Unincorporated 14,855 53 74 Marshall Reid Author email Follow Marshall Reid Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! Promotions and Offers Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Wake Up with the DR-C Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News How much does your kid's teacher or your police officer neighbor make? Fair executive Glenn Carlton takes top Chamber of Commerce honor at 112th awards ceremony South Denton neighborhood a hot target for sign vandals, and residents want to know why Police: Miscommunication with insurance company led to car theft report Alexandre Hogue’s Depression-era paintings captured essence of Dust Bowl Denton County youth celebrate National 4-H Week Oct. 3-9 Two more Denton County residents dead of COVID-19 UNT searching for answers after failing to pass for 100 yards in back-to-back games