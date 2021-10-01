Two locals, both of whom were residents of long-term care facilities, died of COVID-19, according to local health officials.

Denton County Public Health confirmed the cause of each of their deaths Friday afternoon, raising the cumulative countywide COVID-19 death toll to 695.

One of the pair was a man in his 50s living at Brookhaven Nursing and Rehab in Carrollton.

The other was a man in his 70s living at Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Denton.

DCPH confirmed another 364 county residents tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 Friday.

Denton County once again broke its record for the number of people actively infected with the virus at one time after DCPH released its Friday estimate of 16,346 concurrent infections.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 1, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 101,276 364 693 2
Argyle 562 3 5
Aubrey 798 6 6
Bartonville 208 2 1
Carrollton 8,929 32 68 1
Celina 283 1
Coppell 24 0
The Colony 5,830 13 19
Copper Canyon 179 0 3
Corinth 2,722 7 17
Cross Roads 197 1 2
Dallas 893 6 12
Denton 15,852 50 178 1
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 22 1
Double Oak 354 2 1
Flower Mound 8,697 27 40
Fort Worth 1,781 24 9
Frisco 5,409 10 41
Hackberry 9 0 1
Haslet 1 0
Hebron 161 0
Hickory Creek 637 1 3
Highland Village 1,919 6 12
Justin 754 2 13
Krugerville 228 2 1
Krum 722 5 2
Lake Dallas 1,029 3 6
Lakewood Village 76 0
Lewisville 13,996 47 106
Little Elm 5,776 25 16
New Fairview 21 0
Northlake 819 3 5
Oak Point 489 3 1
Pilot Point 688 0 15
Plano 220 0 12
Ponder 302 1
Prosper 370 1 2
Providence Village 909 3 2
Roanoke 1,324 7 3
Sanger 1,140 3 7
Shady Shores 298 2 2
Southlake 54 0 1
Trophy Club 1,513 12 5
Unincorporated 14,855 53 74

