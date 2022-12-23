Human smuggling

Reina, an immigrant from El Salvador who didn’t want her last name used for fear of retribution, reacts as she watches Hilda Ramirez Duarte (not pictured), a local League of United Latin American Citizens leader, facilitate housing arrangements at Embassy Suites DFW on Friday in Irving. Reina is one of the 24 immigrants who were recovered by law enforcement Wednesday from a human smuggling situation in Fort Worth. Ten people were at the hotel, where LULAC is housing them until they can find transportation to their relatives.

 Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News

Less than 48 hours after fearing the worst when a Fort Worth home was raided, more than 20 migrants freed by authorities are now on their way to relatives across the country.

The migrants were rescued early Thursday by the Fort Worth police. Two men were arrested and now face human smuggling charges.

