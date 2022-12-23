Less than 48 hours after fearing the worst when a Fort Worth home was raided, more than 20 migrants freed by authorities are now on their way to relatives across the country.
The migrants were rescued early Thursday by the Fort Worth police. Two men were arrested and now face human smuggling charges.
“I heard screams and something exploded,” said Yamileth, a 30-year-old Salvadoran who didn’t want her last name used for fear of retribution. “They screamed, ‘Open the door.’ … It was so dangerous. I thought someone was going to kill us.”
The two men arrested, Gonzalo Ramirez, 33, and Carlos Plata Ibarra, 35, each face one count of smuggling of persons and were booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday. Plata Ibarra’s bail is set at $75,000, and Ramirez’s had not been posted as of Friday afternoon.
It was not immediately clear whether the men have attorneys.
FBI agents were on site, an FBI spokesperson said. No federal charges have been filed at this time, the spokesperson said.
“This investigation is ongoing and we are working closely with our federal partners,” a Fort Worth police spokesperson said in a written statement. “But due to this being an active investigation, no further information is available at this time.”
People rescued from the home have been provided rooms and assistance finding transportation to relatives across the country by the League of United Latin American Citizens. However, inclement weather from a massive winter storm has caused travel delays for some.
The migrants were taken to an Irving hotel after their rescue and given warm clothing and shoes. The migrants said the smugglers took their shoes, some clothing and their phones to prevent them from leaving.
The raid at the house in the 1800 block of Miller Avenue began about 1 a.m. Thursday, startling many migrants who had been sleeping. It was unclear how Fort Worth police and the FBI got the tip that people were being held in the house.
“It was very traumatic,” said Reina, an immigrant from El Salvador who didn’t want her last name used for fear of retribution. “I thought they were taking us back,” she said, until she realized it was law enforcement.
Hilda Duarte, a local leader for LULAC, said law enforcement authorities were assisting the migrants in obtaining a visa issued for people who are victims of or witnesses to a crime.
Fort Worth police said they could not verify the exact number of people held in the house. According to Duarte, the majority of the victims had arrived at the location from El Paso.
Yamileth said her family in El Salvador received phone calls asking for $5,500 to let her leave. But by that time she was already free.
She was headed to Maryland, where she has family. She had tried to cross the Texas border twice and was thrown back to Mexico because of Title 42, a pandemic-related policy.
“They said only Cubans and Nicaraguans were getting across,” she said.
Andrés, who didn’t give his last name for fear of retribution, said his Guatemalan family was also called by the Fort Worth smugglers asking for money.
Another man who said he was from El Salvador said the rescue was terrifying. The 42-year-old wanted to only be identified by his first name, Roberto. With people screaming around him, he began praying, he said.
Seated in the restaurant atrium at the multilevel hotel where the migrants stayed, Roberto said he was “very grateful” to law enforcement for the rescue and LULAC for the assistance. The civil rights group stitched together donations from key leaders and businesses to pay for the hotel stays, Duarte said.
The Fort Worth rescue comes during record migration to the U.S., mostly from the Western Hemisphere.
Last fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, the U.S. Border Patrol encountered migrants 2.2 million times. About a fifth, though, in the months of September and October were repeat crossers, according to immigration officials.
Under Title 42, migrants don’t face legal consequences for trying to cross repeatedly, as they would under regular immigration law.
The Biden administration has asked the court to lift the program, but not before the Christmas holidays end, leaving migrants confused and in limbo as a nationwide winter storm has descended on El Paso and thousands of migrants seeking shelter there.