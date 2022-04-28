Overcast skies and windy. High 84F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: April 29, 2022 @ 2:24 am
Today’s TV
College baseball
Del. St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m., ESPNU
Auburn at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC
TCU at Florida St., 6 p.m., ESPN+
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Okla. State at Texas, 6:30 p.m., LHN
Texas Tech at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Iowa at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BigTen
Dallas Baptist at Ill. St., 7 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Houston at Toronto, 6 p.m., AT&T
Atlanta at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW
NBA playoffs
Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m., ESPN
NFL draft
Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m., Ch. 8, ESPN, NFL
Golf
Catalunya Championship, 7 a.m., Golf
Insperity Invitational, 11 a.m., Golf
PGA: Mexico Open, 2:30 p.m., Golf
LPGA: Palos Verdes Championship, 5:30 p.m., Golf
NHL
Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NHLN
Anaheim at Stars, 7:30 p.m., BSSW+
College lacrosse
NCAAW: Notre Dame at Duke, 1:30 p.m., ACC
NCAAW: Virginia Tech at Boston Col., 4 p.m., ACC
Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m., CBSSN
NCAAW: UConn at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS2
NCAAW: Va. at Syracuse, 6:30 p.m., ACC
Motor sports
Xfinity qualifying, 2 p.m., FS1
NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, 6 p.m., FS1
Soccer
Strasbourg vs. Paris S-G, 1:50 p.m., beIN
NWSL: NC at Angel City, 9 p.m., CBSSN
College softball
Okla. State at Florida St., 5 p.m.,ACC
Minnesota at Michigan, 5 p.m., BigTen
Texas at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Oklahoma at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Texas A&M at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Iowa State at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Oregon State at Oregon, 8 p.m., Pac12
Radio
Atlanta at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan
Anaheim at Stars, 7:30 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket
High school baseball
Keller Fossil Ridge at Southlake Carroll, 7 p.m., DragonSportsNetwork.com
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
