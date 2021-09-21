Today’s TV

MLB

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., MLB

Rangers at NY Yankees, 6:00 p.m., BSSW

NY Mets at Boston, 6:00 p.m., ESPN

Houston at LA Angels, 8:30 p.m., AT&T

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:00 p.m., ESPN

Soccer

Sevilla vs Valencia, 12:25 p.m., ESPNEWS

Wanderers vs Montreal, 4:00 p.m., FS2

Comunicaciones vs Alianza, 7:00 p.m., FS2

Seattle vs Leon, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2

Marathon vs Real Esteli, 9:00 p.m., FS2

Tennis

ATP and WTA coverage, 5 a.m., Tennis

ATP and WTA coverage, 1 a.m. (Thurs.), Tennis

College volleyball

Illinois at Iowa, 6:00 p.m., BigTen

Georgia at South Carolina, 7:00 p.m., SEC

Nebraska at Northwestern, 8:00 p.m., BigTen

Ole Miss at Auburn, 8:00 p.m., ESPNU

USC at UCLA, 9:00 p.m., Pac12

Utah at Washington, 10:00 p.m., ESPNU

All listings subject to change due to COVID-19.

Radio

MLB

Rangers at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

