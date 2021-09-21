TV/radio listings: Wednesday, Sept. 22 Sep 21, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today’s TVMLBPittsburgh at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., MLBRangers at NY Yankees, 6:00 p.m., BSSWNY Mets at Boston, 6:00 p.m., ESPNHouston at LA Angels, 8:30 p.m., AT&TSan Francisco at San Diego, 9:00 p.m., ESPNSoccerSevilla vs Valencia, 12:25 p.m., ESPNEWSWanderers vs Montreal, 4:00 p.m., FS2Comunicaciones vs Alianza, 7:00 p.m., FS2Seattle vs Leon, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2Marathon vs Real Esteli, 9:00 p.m., FS2TennisATP and WTA coverage, 5 a.m., TennisATP and WTA coverage, 1 a.m. (Thurs.), TennisCollege volleyballIllinois at Iowa, 6:00 p.m., BigTenGeorgia at South Carolina, 7:00 p.m., SECNebraska at Northwestern, 8:00 p.m., BigTenOle Miss at Auburn, 8:00 p.m., ESPNUUSC at UCLA, 9:00 p.m., Pac12Utah at Washington, 10:00 p.m., ESPNUAll listings subject to change due to COVID-19.RadioMLBRangers at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Denton City Council adopts 'no new revenue' tax rate, wrestles with tech issues 'I saw a lot of growth tonight': Young Ponder squad takes down Pilot Point in five sets Aubrey overcomes sluggish start against Sanger to notch road victory UNT president talks increased enrollment, more support for new students Denton ISD no longer requiring mask-wearing North Texas Giving Day will drum up funds for 500-plus Denton County nonprofits New downtown Denton graffiti reads "2021 Britney was freed!" Volleyball roundup: Denton gets first loss in district play against Colleyville Heritage