Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Thunder possible. High 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 3, 2021 @ 2:17 am
Today’s TV
NBA
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Mavericks at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., BSSW
Charlotte at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, Noon, FS2
College football
Northern Illinois at Kent State, 6:00 p.m., ESPN2
Central Michigan at Western Michigan, 6:00 p.m., ESPNU
NHL
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9:00 p.m., TNT
Rodeo
PBR Bull Riding World Finals: Unleash the Beast, 9:00 p.m., CBSSN
Soccer
Deportivo Saprissa vs. Comunicaciones, 8:00 p.m., FS2
Women’s college volleyball
Alabama at Mississippi State, 7:00 p.m., SEC
Radio
Mavericks at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News