NBA

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Mavericks at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., BSSW

Charlotte at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

Horse racing

America’s Day at the Races, Noon, FS2

College football

Northern Illinois at Kent State, 6:00 p.m., ESPN2

Central Michigan at Western Michigan, 6:00 p.m., ESPNU

NHL

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9:00 p.m., TNT

Rodeo

PBR Bull Riding World Finals: Unleash the Beast, 9:00 p.m., CBSSN

Soccer

Deportivo Saprissa vs. Comunicaciones, 8:00 p.m., FS2

Women’s college volleyball

Alabama at Mississippi State, 7:00 p.m., SEC

Radio

NBA

Mavericks at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1

