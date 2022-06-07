Today’s TV

MLB

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., MLB

Seattle at Houston, 5:30 p.m., AT&T

Rangers at Cleveland, 6 p.m., BSSW

NY Yankees at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., FS1

NY Mets at San Diego, 8:30 p.m., MLB

NBA

Golden State at Boston, 8 p.m., Ch. 8

WNBA

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m., CBSSN

NHL

NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., ESPN

Horse racing

America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

Soccer

UEFA: Belgium vs. Poland, 1:30 p.m., FS1

NWSL: San Diego vs. Portland, 9 p.m., CBSSN

NCAA Women’s College World Series

Texas vs. Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

NCAA track and field

Outdoor Championship, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Radio

MLB

Rangers at Cleveland, 6 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!