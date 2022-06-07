Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. S winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 7, 2022 @ 11:54 pm
Today’s TV
MLB
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., MLB
Seattle at Houston, 5:30 p.m., AT&T
Rangers at Cleveland, 6 p.m., BSSW
NY Yankees at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., FS1
NY Mets at San Diego, 8:30 p.m., MLB
NBA
Golden State at Boston, 8 p.m., Ch. 8
WNBA
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m., CBSSN
NHL
NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Soccer
UEFA: Belgium vs. Poland, 1:30 p.m., FS1
NWSL: San Diego vs. Portland, 9 p.m., CBSSN
NCAA Women’s College World Series
Texas vs. Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
NCAA track and field
Outdoor Championship, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Radio
Rangers at Cleveland, 6 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
