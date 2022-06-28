Today’s TV

MLB

Houston at NY Mets, noon, AT&T

Rangers at Kansas City, 1 p.m., BSSW

WNBA

Connecticut at Chicago, 11 a.m., NBA

Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBA

Hockey

2022 Memorial Cup: Hamilton at St. John’s, 5 p.m., NHLN

Horse racing

America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

Lacrosse

Naptown Challenge, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Naptown Challenge, 1 p.m., ESPNU

U.S. vs. Canada, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Rugby

Manly-Warringah vs. Melbourne, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS2

Soccer

Cerro Porteño vs. Palmeiras, 5:05 p.m., beIN

Dom. Rep. vs. Jamaica, 5:50 p.m., FS2

Tolima vs. Flamengo, 7:20 p.m., beIN

Quatemala vs. Mexico, 8:50 p.m., FS2

LA FC vs. FC Dallas, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Tennis

Wimbledon, 5 a.m., ESPN

Radio

MLB

Rangers at KC, 1 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

MLS

LA vs. FC Dallas, 9:30 p.m., KFLC-AM 1270 (Spanish)

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!