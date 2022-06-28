Mostly sunny. High 94F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 29, 2022 @ 2:17 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Houston at NY Mets, noon, AT&T
Rangers at Kansas City, 1 p.m., BSSW
WNBA
Connecticut at Chicago, 11 a.m., NBA
Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBA
Hockey
2022 Memorial Cup: Hamilton at St. John’s, 5 p.m., NHLN
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Lacrosse
Naptown Challenge, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Naptown Challenge, 1 p.m., ESPNU
U.S. vs. Canada, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Rugby
Manly-Warringah vs. Melbourne, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS2
Soccer
Cerro Porteño vs. Palmeiras, 5:05 p.m., beIN
Dom. Rep. vs. Jamaica, 5:50 p.m., FS2
Tolima vs. Flamengo, 7:20 p.m., beIN
Quatemala vs. Mexico, 8:50 p.m., FS2
LA FC vs. FC Dallas, 9:30 p.m., FS1
Tennis
Wimbledon, 5 a.m., ESPN
Radio
Rangers at KC, 1 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
MLS
LA vs. FC Dallas, 9:30 p.m., KFLC-AM 1270 (Spanish)
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
