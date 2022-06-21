Today’s TV

Men’s College World Series

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma, 1 p.m., ESPN

Ole Miss vs. TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN

MLB

NY Mets at Houston, 1 p.m., AT&T

Philadelphia at Rangers, 3 p.m., BSSW

WNBA

New York at Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN2

NHL Stanley Cup finals

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., Ch. 8

Horse racing

America’s Day at the Races, 5 p.m., FS2

Radio

MLB

Philadelphia at Rangers, 3 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

