Updated: June 22, 2022 @ 12:54 am
Today’s TV
Men’s College World Series
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma, 1 p.m., ESPN
Ole Miss vs. TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB
NY Mets at Houston, 1 p.m., AT&T
Philadelphia at Rangers, 3 p.m., BSSW
WNBA
New York at Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NHL Stanley Cup finals
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., Ch. 8
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 5 p.m., FS2
Radio
Philadelphia at Rangers, 3 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
