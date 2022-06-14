Mainly cloudy. High 97F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..
A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: June 15, 2022 @ 1:36 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Houston at Rangers, 1 p.m., BSSW/AT&T
Milwaukee at NY Mets, 6 p.m., FS1
WNBA
Las Vegas at Wings, noon, BSSW+*
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
NHL finals
NY Rangers at Colorado, 7 p.m., Ch. 8
Soccer
CPL: Valour vs. Calvary, 7 p.m., FS2
Softball
AUX: Gold vs. Blue, 7 p.m., ESPN2
AUX: Orange vs. Blue
*Streaming online
Radio
Houston at Rangers, 1 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.