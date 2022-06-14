Today’s TV

MLB

Houston at Rangers, 1 p.m., BSSW/AT&T

Milwaukee at NY Mets, 6 p.m., FS1

WNBA

Las Vegas at Wings, noon, BSSW+*

Horse racing

America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

NHL finals

NY Rangers at Colorado, 7 p.m., Ch. 8

Soccer

CPL: Valour vs. Calvary, 7 p.m., FS2

Softball

AUX: Gold vs. Blue, 7 p.m., ESPN2

AUX: Orange vs. Blue

*Streaming online

Radio

MLB

Houston at Rangers, 1 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

