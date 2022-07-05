Today’s TV

MLB

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., MLB

Toronto at Oakland, 4 p.m., MLB

Rangers at Baltimore, 6 p.m., BSSW

St. Louis at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN

Kansas City at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T

Colorado at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB

NBA Summer League

Memphis vs. Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Philadelphia vs. Utah, 8 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA

Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m., CBSSN

New York at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Bicycling

Tour de France Stage 5, 7 a.m., USA

Bowling

Anthony Division Finals, 7 p.m., FS1

Soccer

England vs. Austria, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

England vs. Austria, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Palmeiras vs. Cerro Porteño, 5:05 p.m., beIN

Flamengo vs. Deportes Tolima, 7:20 p.m., beIN

Tennis

Wimbledon: Centre Court, 7 a.m., ESPN

Wimbledon: No. 1 Court, 7 a.m., ESPN2

Radio

MLB

Rangers at Baltimore, 6 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

