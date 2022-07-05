A mainly sunny sky. Hot. High 103F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 6, 2022 @ 2:18 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., MLB
Toronto at Oakland, 4 p.m., MLB
Rangers at Baltimore, 6 p.m., BSSW
St. Louis at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN
Kansas City at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T
Colorado at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB
NBA Summer League
Memphis vs. Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Philadelphia vs. Utah, 8 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA
Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m., CBSSN
New York at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Bicycling
Tour de France Stage 5, 7 a.m., USA
Bowling
Anthony Division Finals, 7 p.m., FS1
Soccer
England vs. Austria, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
England vs. Austria, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Palmeiras vs. Cerro Porteño, 5:05 p.m., beIN
Flamengo vs. Deportes Tolima, 7:20 p.m., beIN
Tennis
Wimbledon: Centre Court, 7 a.m., ESPN
Wimbledon: No. 1 Court, 7 a.m., ESPN2
Radio
Rangers at Baltimore, 6 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
