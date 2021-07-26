Today’s TV

MLB

St. Louis at Cleveland, Noon, MLB

Houston at Seattle, 2:30 p.m., AT&T

Oakland at San Diego, 3:00 p.m., MLB

NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:00 p.m., ESPN

Arizona at Rangers, 7:00 p.m., BSSW

LA Dodgers at San Francisco*, 9:00 p.m., MLB

The Basketball Tournament

Autism Army vs. Golden Eagles, 6:00 p.m., ESPN2

Always A Brave vs. Boeheim’s Army, 8:00 p.m., ESPN2

Horse racing

Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2

Rugby

Sydney vs. Parramatta, 4:30 a.m. (Wed.), FS2

*Joined in progress

Radio

MLB: Arizona at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

