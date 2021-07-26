TV/radio listings: Wednesday, July 28 Jul 26, 2021 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today’s TVMLBSt. Louis at Cleveland, Noon, MLBHouston at Seattle, 2:30 p.m., AT&TOakland at San Diego, 3:00 p.m., MLBNY Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:00 p.m., ESPNArizona at Rangers, 7:00 p.m., BSSWLA Dodgers at San Francisco*, 9:00 p.m., MLBThe Basketball TournamentAutism Army vs. Golden Eagles, 6:00 p.m., ESPN2Always A Brave vs. Boeheim’s Army, 8:00 p.m., ESPN2Horse racingSaratoga Live, Noon, FS2RugbySydney vs. Parramatta, 4:30 a.m. (Wed.), FS2*Joined in progressRadioMLB: Arizona at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Morning News Noon Telecommunications Dallas Arizona Horse Racing Tournament Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine July - August 2021 Denton County: Room for Improvement Spotlight on Denton Influencers and Innovators: UNT men's basketball coach Grant McCasland To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Sports Newsletter Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Video: NCTC Chancellor G. Brent Wallace addressing DRC editorial board Carlos Ortiz, Sebastian Munoz to build on UNT's growing Olympics golf tradition CDC: Vaccinated Denton County residents should wear masks indoors Denton ISD, main street collect backpacks for local teens heading back to school North Texas defensive tackle Dion Novil named to Nagurski watch list Three takeaways from NCTC chancellor's meeting with the DRC Editorial Board Alleged gunman in Friday shooting near Unicorn Lake arrested Krum Sonic among top performers in national Dr. Pepper competition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWhat's Open, What's Closed: New Mexican restaurants, craft coffee spot make their way to DentonNew Denton DPS office now open on McKinney to help address service backlogDenton City Council members OK controversial resolution against DCTA proposalCorinth rejects 'disastrous' rental development near country club during contentious meetingWoman took thousands from The Bearded Monk, used owner’s cardFree meals for all Denton ISD studentsWith no mask mandates in sight, Denton County still urges useBlack, veteran-owned Jus A Cup coffee shop revives roasts in SangerBlotter: Woman allegedly reaches 90 mph during chase, tells police she thought they weren’t actually law enforcersMan stable with gunshot wounds after Friday shooting on Briercliff Drive, police say Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.