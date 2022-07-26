A mainly sunny sky. Hot. High 104F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies. Low near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 12:57 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m., MLB
Houston at Oakland, 2:30 p.m., AT&T
San Francisco at Arizona, 2:30 p.m., MLB
Rangers at Seattle, 2:30 p.m., BSSW
NY Yankees at NY Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN
The Basketball Tournament
Teams TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN2
AfterShocks vs. Gutter Cat, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing
Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
Men’s soccer
CPL: Calvary vs. Forge, 8 p.m., FS2
Pumas vs. Mazatlán FC, 9 p.m., Ch. 49
Women’s soccer
Euro: France vs. Germany, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Little League softball
Teams TBD, 10 a.m., LHN
Texas West vs. Louisiana, 2 p.m., LHN
Radio
Rangers at Seattle, 2:30 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
