Partly cloudy skies. Record high temperatures expected. High 109F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 20, 2022 @ 12:10 am
Today’s TV
College baseball
CA Collegiate League, 9 p.m., BSSW
WNBA
Seattle at Chicago, 11 a.m., NBA
The Basketball Tournament
Americana vs. HBC United, 7 p.m., ESPN
Cycling
Tour de France Stage 17, 7 a.m., USA
Horse racing
Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
Golf
Evian Championship, 4 a.m. (Thurs.), Golf
Rugby
Parramatta vs. Brisbane, 4:30 a.m. (Thurs.), FS2
Men’s soccer
Paris S-G vs. Kawasaki, 5:30 a.m., CBSSN
Man City vs. Club America, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Guadalajara vs. Leon, 9 p.m., Ch. 39
Women’s soccer
Euro: England vs. Spain, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Louisville vs. Phoenix, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Copa America: Ecuador vs. Paraguay, 6:45 p.m., FS2
Copa America: Colombia vs. Chile, 6:50 p.m., FS1
Track and field
World Athletics Champ., 6:30 p.m., USA
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
