Today’s TV

MLB

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:30 p.m., MLB

Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW

Houston at LA Angels, 8:30 p.m., AT&T

WNBA

Connecticut at Indiana, 11 a.m., NBA

NBA Summer League

Minnesota vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m., NBA

Cleveland vs. Charlotte, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Washington vs. New Orleans, 5 p.m., NBA

Toronto vs. Utah, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Sacramento vs. Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., NBA

Miami vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Denver vs. LA Clippers, 9 p.m., NBA

Cycling

Tour de France Stage 11, 7 a.m., USA

Golf

Dow Great Lakes Invitational, 2 p.m., Golf

British Open, 3 a.m. (Thursday), USA

Men’s soccer

Tottenham vs. K-League, 6 a.m., CBSSN

Minnesota vs. Kansas City, 7 p.m., ESPN

FC Dallas vs. NYC FC, 8 p.m., Ch. 21, 29

LA Galaxy vs. San Jose, 9 p.m., FS1

Women’s soccer

Euro: Sweden vs. Switzerland, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2

Euro: Netherlands vs. Portugal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

Radio

MLB

Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

MLS

FC Dallas vs. NYC FC, 8 p.m., KFLC-AM 1270 TUDN Radio (Spanish)

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!