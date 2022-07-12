Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 104F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 13, 2022 @ 1:26 am
MLB
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:30 p.m., MLB
Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW
Houston at LA Angels, 8:30 p.m., AT&T
WNBA
Connecticut at Indiana, 11 a.m., NBA
NBA Summer League
Minnesota vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m., NBA
Cleveland vs. Charlotte, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Washington vs. New Orleans, 5 p.m., NBA
Toronto vs. Utah, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Sacramento vs. Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., NBA
Miami vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Denver vs. LA Clippers, 9 p.m., NBA
Cycling
Tour de France Stage 11, 7 a.m., USA
Golf
Dow Great Lakes Invitational, 2 p.m., Golf
British Open, 3 a.m. (Thursday), USA
Men’s soccer
Tottenham vs. K-League, 6 a.m., CBSSN
Minnesota vs. Kansas City, 7 p.m., ESPN
FC Dallas vs. NYC FC, 8 p.m., Ch. 21, 29
LA Galaxy vs. San Jose, 9 p.m., FS1
Women’s soccer
Euro: Sweden vs. Switzerland, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2
Euro: Netherlands vs. Portugal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
MLS
FC Dallas vs. NYC FC, 8 p.m., KFLC-AM 1270 TUDN Radio (Spanish)
