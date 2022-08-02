Clear skies. Low 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: August 2, 2022 @ 11:30 pm
Today’s TV
MLB
Baltimore at Rangers, 1 p.m., BSSW
Boston at Houston, 1 p.m., AT&T
NY Mets at Washington, 3 p.m., MLB
LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., MLB
WNBA
Los Angeles at New York, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Indiana at Atlanta, 6 p.m., NBA
Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m., NBA
Hockey (Hlinka Gretzky Cup)
United States vs. Czech Republic, noon, NHL
Slovakia vs. Switzerland, 4 p.m., NHL
Canada vs. Sweden, 8 p.m., NHL
Horse racing
Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
Soccer
Sao Paulo vs. Cear, 5:05 p.m., beIN
Juárez vs. Atlético San Luis, 6:55 p.m., FS1
LA Galaxy vs. Guadalajara, 7 p.m., ESPN
Valour vs. Cavalry, 7 p.m., FS2
Atlético-MG vs. Palmeiras, 7:20 p.m., beIN
LA FC vs. Club América, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Radio
Baltimore at Rangers, 1 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
A receipt was sent to your email.