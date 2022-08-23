Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 88F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 1:08 am
Today’s TV
MLB
San Francisco at Detroit, noon, MLB
Rangers at Colorado, 2 p.m., BSSW
Cleveland at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLB
Chi. White Sox at Baltimore, 6 p.m., FS1
Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T
Milwaukee at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB
Little League
World Series
Taiwan vs. Mexico, noon, ESPN
Tennessee vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m., ESPN
Curaçao vs. Nicaragua, 4 p.m., ESPN
Texas vs. Pennsylvania, 6 p.m., ESPN
WNBA playoffs
Connecticut at Wings, 8 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing
Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
Rugby
Brisbane vs. Parramatta, 4:30 a.m. (Thu.), FS2
Golf
Charity Challenge, 1:30 p.m., Golf
Soccer
Dinamo vs. Bodø/Glimt, 1:30 p.m., Gala
Tennis
U.S. Open qualifying, 10 a.m., ESPNN
Radio
Rangers at Colorado, 2 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
The Dallas Morning News
