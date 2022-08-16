Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing during the afternoon. High around 100F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 73F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 11:43 pm
Today’s TV
MLB
Kansas City at Minnesota, noon, MLB
San Diego at Miami, 3 p.m., MLB
Houston at Chi. White Sox, 7 p.m., AT&T
Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW
LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., FS1
Arizona at San Francisco*, 10 p.m., MLB
Little League World Series
Latin America vs. Caribbean, noon, ESPN
Southeast vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
Australia vs. Canada, 4 p.m., ESPN
West vs. Northwest, 6 p.m., ESPN
WNBA playoffs
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing
Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
Golf
U.S. Amateur, 3 p.m., Golf
IIHF World Junior Championship
Finland vs. Germany, 11 a.m., NHL
Sweden vs. Latvia, 2:30 p.m., NHL
Canada vs. Switzerland, 6 p.m., NHL
United States vs. Czechia, 9:30 p.m., NHL
Men’s soccer
Maccabi Haifa vs. Crvena Zvezda, 1:50 p.m., GALA
Toluca vs. Monterrey, 6:30 p.m., Ch. 49
FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m., Ch. 21
Pachuca vs. América, 9 p.m., Ch. 49
Women’s soccer
FIFA U-20: U.S. vs. Japan, 5:48 p.m., FS2
Houston vs. NJ/NY, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
WICC: Lyon vs. Chelsea, 8 p.m., ESPNU
FIFA U-20: Nigeria vs. Canada, 8:48 p.m., FS2
WICC: Portland vs. Monterrey, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis
Western & Southern Open, 10 a.m., Tennis
Western & Southern Open, noon, BSSW
*Joined in progress
Radio
Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
MLS
FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m., KFLC-AM 1270 TUDN Radio (Spanish)
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
