Today’s TV

College baseball

Air Force at Texas, 4 p.m., LHN

MLB

Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 2 p.m., MLB

LA Angels at Houston, 5:30 p.m., AT&T

San Francisco at NY Mets, 6 p.m., MLB

Rangers at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., BSSW

NBA playoffs

Brooklyn at Boston 6 p.m., TNT

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBA

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Golf

PGA Professional Champ., 2 p.m., Golf

NHL

Stars at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m., BSSW+

Women’s college lacrosse

Pennsylvania at Princeton, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Professional Fighters League

PFL 1: Featherweights and Lightweights, 8 p.m., ESPN

Soccer

Reims vs LOSC, 11:50 a.m., beIN

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

Chelsea vs Arsenal, 1:45 p.m., USA

Angers vs Paris St-Germain, 1:55 p.m., beIN

Juventus vs Fiorentina, 2 p.m., CBSSN

Atletico Mineiro vs Brasiliense, 4:50 p.m., FS2

Club America vs. Leon, 8:55 p.m., Ch. 23

Monterrey vs Atlas, 9 p.m., FS1

College softball

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4 p.m., BigTen

Virginia Tech at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BigTen

Houston at Texas, 7 p.m., LHN

Radio

NHL

Stars at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket

MLB

Rangers at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

