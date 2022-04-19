Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Updated: April 20, 2022 @ 1:14 am
Today’s TV
College baseball
Air Force at Texas, 4 p.m., LHN
MLB
Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 2 p.m., MLB
LA Angels at Houston, 5:30 p.m., AT&T
San Francisco at NY Mets, 6 p.m., MLB
Rangers at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., BSSW
NBA playoffs
Brooklyn at Boston 6 p.m., TNT
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBA
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Golf
PGA Professional Champ., 2 p.m., Golf
NHL
Stars at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m., BSSW+
Women’s college lacrosse
Pennsylvania at Princeton, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Professional Fighters League
PFL 1: Featherweights and Lightweights, 8 p.m., ESPN
Soccer
Reims vs LOSC, 11:50 a.m., beIN
RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Chelsea vs Arsenal, 1:45 p.m., USA
Angers vs Paris St-Germain, 1:55 p.m., beIN
Juventus vs Fiorentina, 2 p.m., CBSSN
Atletico Mineiro vs Brasiliense, 4:50 p.m., FS2
Club America vs. Leon, 8:55 p.m., Ch. 23
Monterrey vs Atlas, 9 p.m., FS1
College softball
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4 p.m., BigTen
Virginia Tech at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BigTen
Houston at Texas, 7 p.m., LHN
Radio
Stars at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket
Rangers at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
