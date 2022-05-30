Today’s TV

MLB

LA Angels at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., TBS

Tampa Bay at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW

Houston at Oakland, 8:30 p.m., AT&T

Pittsburgh at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB

WNBA

Phoenix at Chicago, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN

Wings at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., BSSW+

NHL

Edmonton at Colorado, 7 p.m., TNT

NCAA men’s golf

Team quarterfinals, 11 a.m., Golf

Team semifinals, 4 p.m., Golf

Soccer

Edmonton vs. Forge FC, 8 p.m., FS2

Tennis

French Open, 5 a.m., Tennis

French Open, 1:45 p.m., Tennis

Radio

MLB

Tampa Bay at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!