Updated: May 31, 2022 @ 5:37 am
Today’s TV
MLB
LA Angels at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., TBS
Tampa Bay at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW
Houston at Oakland, 8:30 p.m., AT&T
Pittsburgh at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB
WNBA
Phoenix at Chicago, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN
Wings at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., BSSW+
NHL
Edmonton at Colorado, 7 p.m., TNT
NCAA men’s golf
Team quarterfinals, 11 a.m., Golf
Team semifinals, 4 p.m., Golf
Soccer
Edmonton vs. Forge FC, 8 p.m., FS2
Tennis
French Open, 5 a.m., Tennis
French Open, 1:45 p.m., Tennis
Radio
Tampa Bay at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
