Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 67F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 3, 2022 @ 2:46 am
Today’s TV
College baseball
Charlotte at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACC
Louisville at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC
Texas Tech at Abilene Christian, 6 p.m., ESPN+*
Houston Baptist at Texas, 6:30 p.m., LHN
Tarleton State at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+*
Oklahoma at Dallas Baptist, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+*
UT-Arlington at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+*
Grand Canyon at Arizona, 8 p.m., Pac12
MLB
Rangers at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m., BSSW+
Atlanta at NY Mets, 6 p.m., FS1
NY Yankees at Toronto, 6 p.m., MLB
Seattle at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T
San Francisco at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., TBS
NBA playoffs
Milwaukee at Boston, 6 p.m., TNT
Golden State at Memphis, 8:30 p.m., TNT
NHL playoffs
Pittsburgh at New York, 6 p.m., ESPN
Washington at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Nashville at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Stars at Calgary, 9 p.m., BSSW, ESPN2
Soccer
Caracas vs. Libertad, 5 p.m., beIN
Independiente Petrolero vs. Palmeiras, 7:20 p.m., beIN
Tennis
Madrid Open, 5 a.m., Tennis
Madrid Open, 7 a.m., BSSW
*Streaming online
Radio
Rangers at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
NHL
Stars at Calgary, 9 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
