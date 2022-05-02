Today’s TV

College baseball

Charlotte at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACC

Louisville at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC

Texas Tech at Abilene Christian, 6 p.m., ESPN+*

Houston Baptist at Texas, 6:30 p.m., LHN

Tarleton State at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+*

Oklahoma at Dallas Baptist, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+*

UT-Arlington at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+*

Grand Canyon at Arizona, 8 p.m., Pac12

MLB

Rangers at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m., BSSW+

Atlanta at NY Mets, 6 p.m., FS1

NY Yankees at Toronto, 6 p.m., MLB

Seattle at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., TBS

NBA playoffs

Milwaukee at Boston, 6 p.m., TNT

Golden State at Memphis, 8:30 p.m., TNT

NHL playoffs

Pittsburgh at New York, 6 p.m., ESPN

Washington at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Nashville at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Stars at Calgary, 9 p.m., BSSW, ESPN2

Soccer

Caracas vs. Libertad, 5 p.m., beIN

Independiente Petrolero vs. Palmeiras, 7:20 p.m., beIN

Tennis

Madrid Open, 5 a.m., Tennis

Madrid Open, 7 a.m., BSSW

*Streaming online

Radio

MLB

Rangers at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

NHL

Stars at Calgary, 9 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

