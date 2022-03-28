Today's TV

EVENTTIMETV
College baseball  
UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina6:00ACC
Florida State vs. Florida6:00SEC
Texas A&M at Texas6:30LHN
Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech6:30ESPN+*
MLB spring training  
Washington at HoustonNoonMLB
Cincinnati at Rangers3:00BSSW
LA Angels at Colorado3:00MLB
Oakland at LA Dodgers8:00MLB
NBA  
LA Lakers at Mavericks6:30TNT
Utah at LA Clippers9:00TNT
Men’s college basketball: NIT  
St. Bonaventure vs. Xavier6:00ESPN
Washington St.
vs. Texas A&M		8:30ESPN2
High school basketball  
McDonald’s Girls
All-American Game		5:30ESPN2
McDonald’s
All-American Game		8:00ESPN
NHL  
Stars at Anaheim9:00BSSW
FIFA World Cup qualifying  
Portugal vs. N. Macedonia1:30ESPN2
College softball  
Harvard at Boston College4:00ACC
Utah Valley at Utah4:00Pac12
Incarnate Word at Baylor6:00ESPN+*
Tennis  
Miami Open10amTennis
All listings subject to change due to COVID-19; *Streaming online 

Radio

NBA: LA Lakers at Mavericks, 6:30 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1 The Eagle Rocks

NHL: Stars at Anaheim, 9 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket

High school baseball: Keller at Northwest Eaton, 7 p.m., TexasSportsProductions.com

