Today’s TV

MLB

Rangers at Cleveland (first game of a doubleheader), 3:10 p.m., BSSW

Seattle at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T

LA Dodgers at Chi. White Sox, 7 p.m., TBS

WNBA

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Atlanta at Seattle, 9 p.m., CBSSN

NHL

NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., ESPN

Soccer

Finland vs. Montenegro, 11 a.m., FS2

Italy vs. Hungary, 1:30 p.m., FS1

Radio

MLB

Rangers at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 (first game of a doubleheader)

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

