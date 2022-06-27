Today’s TV

MLB

Houston at NY Mets, 6 p.m., AT&T/TBS

Rangers at Kansas City, 7 p.m., BSSW

White Sox at LA Angels, 8:30 p.m., MLB

WNBA

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Wings at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BSSW+

Soccer

Emelec vs. Atlético, 5:05 p.m., beIN

CONCACAF U-20 QF, 6 p.m., FS2

Corinthians vs. Boca, 7:20 p.m., beIN

San Antonio vs. Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPN2

CONCACAF U-20 QF, 9 p.m., FS2

Colombia vs. U.S., 9 p.m., ESPN

Tennis

Wimbledon, 5 a.m., ESPN

Radio

MLB

Rangers at Kansas City, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

