Men’s College World Series

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, 1 p.m., ESPN

TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

San Francisco at Atlanta, 6 p.m., TBS

NY Mets at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T

Philadelphia at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW

WNBA

Dallas Wings at Atlanta, 6 p.m., BSSW+ NBATV

Chicago at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBATV

Bowling

U.S. Women’s Open, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Hockey

Shawinigan vs. Edmonton, 5 p.m., NHLN

Radio

MLB

Philadelphia at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

