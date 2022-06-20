A mainly sunny sky. High 99F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Today’s TV
Men’s College World Series
Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, 1 p.m., ESPN
TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
San Francisco at Atlanta, 6 p.m., TBS
NY Mets at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T
Philadelphia at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW
WNBA
Dallas Wings at Atlanta, 6 p.m., BSSW+ NBATV
Chicago at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBATV
Bowling
U.S. Women’s Open, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Hockey
Shawinigan vs. Edmonton, 5 p.m., NHLN
Radio
Philadelphia at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
