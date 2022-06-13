Today’s TV

MLB

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., TBS

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m., MLB

Houston at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW/AT&T

LA Angels at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., TBS

WNBA

Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Soccer

Armenia vs. Scotland, 10:50 a.m., FS2

Costa Rica vs. New Zealand, 1 p.m., FS2/Ch. 39

Germany vs. Italy, 1:30 p.m., FS1

Ottawa vs. York, 6 p.m., FS2

Jamaica vs. México, 6:30 p.m., Ch. 23

El Salvador vs. United States, 9 p.m., FS1/Ch. 23

Edmonton vs. Wanderers, 9 p.m., FS2

Softball

AUX: Blue vs. Orange, 6 p.m., ESPNU

AUX: Gold vs. Blue, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

Radio

MLB

Houston at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

