Updated: June 14, 2022 @ 12:58 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., TBS
Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m., MLB
Houston at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW/AT&T
LA Angels at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., TBS
WNBA
Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Soccer
Armenia vs. Scotland, 10:50 a.m., FS2
Costa Rica vs. New Zealand, 1 p.m., FS2/Ch. 39
Germany vs. Italy, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Ottawa vs. York, 6 p.m., FS2
Jamaica vs. México, 6:30 p.m., Ch. 23
El Salvador vs. United States, 9 p.m., FS1/Ch. 23
Edmonton vs. Wanderers, 9 p.m., FS2
Softball
AUX: Blue vs. Orange, 6 p.m., ESPNU
AUX: Gold vs. Blue, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
Radio
Houston at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
