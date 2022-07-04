Sunny. Hot. High 101F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Today’s TV
MLB
Seattle at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLB
Rangers at Baltimore, 6 p.m., BSSW
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB
Kansas City at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T
Toronto at Oakland, 8 p.m., MLB
NBA
Golden St. vs. Miami, 2 p.m., NBA
Sacramento vs. LA Lakers, 4:30 p.m., NBA
Memphis vs. Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA
Connecticut at Dallas Wings, 7 p.m., BSSW+
Cycling
Tour de France Stage 4, 7 a.m., USA
Soccer
Atlético vs. C.S. Emelec, 5:05 p.m., beIN
Boca vs. Corinthians, 7:20 p.m., beIN
Tennis
Wimbledon, 7 a.m., ESPN2
Radio
Rangers at Baltimore, 6 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
