Sunshine. Record high temperatures expected. High 112F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low 83F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: July 19, 2022 @ 12:48 am
Today’s TV
MLB
All-Star Game, 7 p.m., Ch. 4
WNBA
New York at Connecticut, 10:30 a.m. NBA
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., NBA
Indiana at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
The Basketball Tournament
Gutter Cat Gang vs. Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Teams TBD, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Bicycling
Tour de France Stage 16, 7 a.m., USA
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.