Today’s TV

MLB

All-Star Game, 7 p.m., Ch. 4

WNBA

New York at Connecticut, 10:30 a.m. NBA

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., NBA

Indiana at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

The Basketball Tournament

Gutter Cat Gang vs. Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Teams TBD, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Bicycling

Tour de France Stage 16, 7 a.m., USA

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!