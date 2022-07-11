A clear sky. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: July 11, 2022 @ 11:36 pm
Today’s TV
MLB
White Sox at Cleveland, noon, MLB
Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., TBS
Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW
Houston at LA Angels, 8:30 p.m., AT&T
WNBA
Wings at Seattle, 2 p.m., BSSW
NBA Summer League
Chicago vs. Toronto, 4 p.m., NBA
Memphis vs. Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
Atlanta vs. Miami, 6 p.m., NBA
Detroit vs. Indiana, 8 p.m., NBA
Boston vs. Golden St., 9 p.m., ESPN
Phoenix vs. Mavericks, 10 p.m., NBA
LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers, 10 p.m., ESPN
Cycling
Tour de France Stage 10, 7 a.m., USA
Men’s soccer
Austin vs. Houston, 8 p.m., Ch.49
Women’s soccer
Euro: Denmark vs. Finland, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2
Euro: Germany vs. Spain, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Copa America: Uruguay vs. Brazil, 3:55 p.m., FS1
Copa America: Argentina vs. Peru, 6:50 p.m., FS1
Radio
Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
