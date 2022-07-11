Today’s TV

MLB

White Sox at Cleveland, noon, MLB

Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., TBS

Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW

Houston at LA Angels, 8:30 p.m., AT&T

WNBA

Wings at Seattle, 2 p.m., BSSW

NBA Summer League

Chicago vs. Toronto, 4 p.m., NBA

Memphis vs. Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

Atlanta vs. Miami, 6 p.m., NBA

Detroit vs. Indiana, 8 p.m., NBA

Boston vs. Golden St., 9 p.m., ESPN

Phoenix vs. Mavericks, 10 p.m., NBA

LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers, 10 p.m., ESPN

Cycling

Tour de France Stage 10, 7 a.m., USA

Men’s soccer

Austin vs. Houston, 8 p.m., Ch.49

Women’s soccer

Euro: Denmark vs. Finland, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2

Euro: Germany vs. Spain, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

Copa America: Uruguay vs. Brazil, 3:55 p.m., FS1

Copa America: Argentina vs. Peru, 6:50 p.m., FS1

Radio

MLB

Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

