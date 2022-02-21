Today’s TV

College baseball

Dallas Baptist vs. Texas Tech, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin vs. TCU, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Hou. Baptist vs. Baylor, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Lamar vs. Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Men’s college basketball

Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Michigan St. at Iowa, 6 p.m., ESPN

Arkansas at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Georgia at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Tennessee at Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ACC

Neb. at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BigTen

Villanova at UConn, 7 p.m., FS1

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN+

San Diego St. at Boise St., 8 p.m., CBSSN

Kansas State at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN

Alabama at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SEC

New Mexico at Utah St., 9 p.m., FS1

UNLV at Nevada, 10 p.m., CBSSN

Soccer

Chelsea vs. Lille, 2 p.m., Ch. 11

Everton vs. Monagas, 4 p.m., beIN

Millonarios vs. Fluminense, 6:20 p.m., beIN

CF Montreal vs. Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2

León vs. Deport. Guastatoya, 9 p.m., FS2

All listings subject to change due to COVID-19.

ESPN+ online streaming only.

Radio

Boys high school basketball

Lewisville vs. Guyer, 7 p.m., TexasSportsProductions.com

Girls high school basketball

Plano East vs. Braswell, 6:30 p.m., TexasSportsProductions.com

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

