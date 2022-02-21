Partly cloudy skies. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 45. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph..
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 22, 2022 @ 12:57 am
Today’s TV
College baseball
Dallas Baptist vs. Texas Tech, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin vs. TCU, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Hou. Baptist vs. Baylor, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Lamar vs. Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Men’s college basketball
Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Michigan St. at Iowa, 6 p.m., ESPN
Arkansas at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Georgia at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Tennessee at Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ACC
Neb. at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BigTen
Villanova at UConn, 7 p.m., FS1
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN+
San Diego St. at Boise St., 8 p.m., CBSSN
Kansas State at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN
Alabama at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SEC
New Mexico at Utah St., 9 p.m., FS1
UNLV at Nevada, 10 p.m., CBSSN
Soccer
Chelsea vs. Lille, 2 p.m., Ch. 11
Everton vs. Monagas, 4 p.m., beIN
Millonarios vs. Fluminense, 6:20 p.m., beIN
CF Montreal vs. Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2
León vs. Deport. Guastatoya, 9 p.m., FS2
All listings subject to change due to COVID-19.
ESPN+ online streaming only.
Radio
Boys high school basketball
Lewisville vs. Guyer, 7 p.m., TexasSportsProductions.com
Girls high school basketball
Plano East vs. Braswell, 6:30 p.m., TexasSportsProductions.com
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
