Today’s TV
MLB
Atlanta at Boston, 6 p.m., TBS
Texas at Houston, 7 p.m., BSSW
NY Yankees at Seattle (joined in progress), 10:30 p.m., MLB
MiLB
Quad City vs. Cedar Rapids, 6 p.m., MLB
Little League baseball regionals
Texas East vs. Oklahoma, noon, ESPN
Ohio vs. winner of IN/KY, 2 p.m., ESPN
Tennessee vs. Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN
Pennsylvania vs. Delaware, 6 p.m., ESPN
Nevada vs. Utah, 8 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., NBA
Bowling
PWBA Classic Series, 6 p.m., CBSSN
IIHF World Junior Championship
Czechia vs. Slovakia, 1 p.m., NHL
Latvia vs. Finland, 5 p.m., NHL
United States vs. Germany, 9 p.m., NHL
Soccer
Goianiense vs. Nacional, 5:05 p.m., beIN
Flamengo vs. Corinthians, 7:20 p.m., beIN
MLS Skills Competition, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis
Canadian Open, 10 a.m., Tennis
Canadian Open, noon, BSSW
Radio
Rangers at Houston, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
