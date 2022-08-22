Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 82F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 23, 2022 @ 2:15 am
Today’s TV
MLB
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
NY Mets at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., TBS
Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T
Arizona at Kansas City, 7 p.m., MLB
Rangers at Colorado, 7:30 p.m., BSSW
Little League
World Series
Nicauraga vs. Panama, noon, ESPN
Pennsylvania vs. Indiana, 2 p.m., ESPN
Curaçao vs. TBD, 4 p.m., ESPN
Iowa vs. TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN
NFL
Cowboys Night Scrimmage, 6 p.m., Ch. 21
WNBA playoffs
Chicago at New York, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Soccer
Crvena zvezda vs. M. Haifa, 1:30 p.m., GALA
Tennis
U.S. Open, qualifying, 10 a.m., ESPNews
Radio
Rangers at Colorado, 7:30 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
