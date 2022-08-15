Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Hot. High 102F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Today’s TV
MLB
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., TBS
Houston at Chi. White Sox, 7 p.m., AT&T
Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW
Seattle at LA Angels, 8:30 p.m., MLB
Baseball American Legion World Series
Championship: Teams TBD, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Men’s soccer
Copenhagen vs. Trabzonspor, 1:30 p.m., GALA
Women’s soccer (French Cup)
Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Paris S-G vs. Man. United, 2 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s soccer (FIFA U-20 World Cup)
Colombia vs. New Zealand, 5:48 p.m., FS2
Mexico vs. Germany, 5:55 p.m., FS1
Australia vs. Spain, 8:48 p.m., FS2
Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 8:50 p.m., FS1
Tennis
Western & Southern Open, 10 a.m., Tennis
Western & Southern Open, noon, BSSW
Radio
Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
