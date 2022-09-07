Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Today’s TV
Action sports
Pickleball single’s semifinals, 9 a.m., Tennis
MLB
Washington at St. Louis, noon, MLB
San Francisco at Milwaukee, Game 1, 3 p.m., MLB; Game 2, 6 p.m., MLB
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9 p.m., MLB
WNBA playoffs
Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN2
NFL
Buffalo at LA Rams, 7:15 p.m., Ch. 5
High school football
Aledo vs. Justin Northwest, 7 p.m., Ch. 33
Clear Springs at Klein Forest, 7 p.m., AT&T
Golf
PGA Championship, 6 a.m., Golf
Queen City Championship, 3 p.m., Golf
Shinhan Donghae Open, 10 p.m., Golf
Men’s soccer
Manchester United vs. Real Sociedad, 1:50 p.m., Ch. 49
São Paulo vs. Atlético-GO, 7:20 p.m., beIN
NCAA women’s soccer
Stanford at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BigTen
Utah State at Texas, 7 p.m., LHN
Santa Clara at Oregon, 8 p.m., Pac12
Tennis
U.S. Open, 6 p.m., ESPN
NCAA women’s volleyball
UC Davis vs. Denver, 4 p.m., LHN
Radio
Garland Naaman Forest vs. Rowlett, 7 p.m., KXEZ-FM 92.1
Lancaster vs. Guyer, 6:55 p.m., TexasSportsProductions.com
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
