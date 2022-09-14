Mainly sunny. High 89F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 15, 2022 @ 1:00 am
Today’s TV
Pickleball
Atlanta Singles Semifinals, 4 p.m., Tennis
MLB
Chi. White Sox at Cleveland, noon, MLB
Oakland at Houston, 6 p.m., Ch. 4
San Diego at Arizona (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB
WNBA finals
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 8 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing
Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
NCAA football
Savannah St. at Benedict, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
High school football
Seguin vs. Mansfield Summit, 7 p.m., Ch. 33
St. Frances (Md.) at Venice (Fla.), 7 p.m., ESPN2
Golf
Italian Open, 6:30 a.m., Golf
LPGA: Portland Classic, 2 p.m., Golf
Fortinet Championship, 5 p.m., Golf
Motor sports
NASCAR Truck UNOH 200, qual., 3:30 p.m., FS1
ARCA Bristol, 5:30 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Truck UNOH 200, 8 p.m., FS1
NCAA men’s soccer
San Diego St. at California, 6 p.m., PAC12
NCAA women’s soccer
San Diego at Stanford, 4 p.m., PAC12
Texas Southern at Texas, 6 p.m., LHN
So. California at Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC
Men’s soccer
Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m., Ch. 49
NCAA women’s volleyball
Houston at Texas, 8 p.m., LHN
BYU at Utah, 8 p.m., PAC12
Radio
Garland vs. Garland Lakeview Centennial, 7 p.m., KXEZ-FM 92.1
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
