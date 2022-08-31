Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 1, 2022 @ 1:36 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Seattle at Detroit, noon, MLB
LA Dodgers at NY Mets, 3 p.m., MLB
Rangers at Boston, 6 p.m., BSSW
Colorado at Atlanta, 6 p.m., MLB
Milwaukee at Arizona (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB
NCAA football
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPN
Central Mich. at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m., FS1
Ball St. at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC
Penn St. at Purdue, 7 p.m., Ch. 4
Alabama A&M at UAB, 7 p.m., CBSSN
LA Tech at Missouri, 7 p.m., ESPNU
New Mexico St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN
No. Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m., PAC12
Cal Poly at Fresno St., 9:30 p.m., FS1
High school football
Azle vs. Grapevine, 7 p.m., Ch. 33
Ft. Bend Marshall at Crosby, 7 p.m., AT&T
Horse racing
Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
Saratoga Live, 2 p.m., FS1
Saratoga Live, 4 p.m., FS2
Rugby
Parramatta vs. Melbourne, 5 a.m. (Fri.), FS2
Golf
Made in HimmerLand, 6 a.m., Golf
Dana Open, noon, Golf
Korn Ferry Tour Championship, 3 p.m., Golf
Hockey (IIHF World Championship)
Switzerland vs. Japan, 9 a.m., NHL
United States vs. Hungary, 1 p.m., NHL
Men’s soccer
Leicester City vs. Man United, 2 p.m., USA
NCAA: UC Davis at Stanford, 5 p.m., PAC12
Tennis
U.S. Open, 11 a.m., ESPN
U.S. Open, 5 p.m., ESPN2
U.S. Open, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Radio
Rangers at Boston, 6 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
Garland Lakeview Centennial vs. Dallas Skyline, 7 p.m., KXEZ-FM 92.1
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
