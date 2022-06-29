A mainly sunny sky. High 98F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 30, 2022 @ 1:16 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Minnesota at Cleveland, noon, MLB
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., MLB
NY Yankees at Houston, 5 p.m., AT&T
San Diego at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., FS1
Football
CFL: BC at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Golf
Irish Open, 7 a.m., Golf
John Deere Classic, 2 p.m., Golf
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
Soccer
Independiente del Valle vs. Lanús, 5:05 p.m., beIN
Fortaleza vs. Estudiantes, 7:20 p.m., beIN
Tennis
Wimbledon, 5 a.m., ESPN
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
