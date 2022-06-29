Today’s TV

MLB

Minnesota at Cleveland, noon, MLB

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., MLB

NY Yankees at Houston, 5 p.m., AT&T

San Diego at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., FS1

Football

CFL: BC at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Golf

Irish Open, 7 a.m., Golf

John Deere Classic, 2 p.m., Golf

Horse racing

America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2

Soccer

Independiente del Valle vs. Lanús, 5:05 p.m., beIN

Fortaleza vs. Estudiantes, 7:20 p.m., beIN

Tennis

Wimbledon, 5 a.m., ESPN

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

