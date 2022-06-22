Plentiful sunshine. Near record high temperatures. High around 100F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear skies. Low 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 23, 2022 @ 12:56 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Houston at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., AT&T
Philadelphia at San Diego, 10 p.m., MLB
NBA
NBA draft, 7 p.m., Ch. 8, ESPN
WNBA
Indiana at Dallas Wings, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Golf
BMW International Open, 5:30a.m., Golf
Women’s PGA Champ., 10 a.m., Golf
Travelers Championship, 2 p.m., Golf
Hockey
Shawinigan vs. Hamilton, 5 p.m., NHLN
Horse racing
America’s Day at Races, 2 p.m., FS2
Softball
AUX: Blue vs. Orange, 6 p.m., ESPNU
AUX: Gold vs. Orange, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
