Today’s TV

MLB

Tampa Bay at Rangers, 1 p.m., BSSW

NBA finals

Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., Ch. 8

Horse racing

America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2

Golf

Porsche European Open, 6 a.m., Golf

PGA Memorial Tournament, 1 p.m., Golf

LPGA Open Championship, 2 p.m., USA

NHL

Edmonton at Colorado, 7 p.m., TNT

Soccer

UEFA: Georgia vs. Gibraltar, 10:50 a.m., FS2

UEFA: Spain vs. Portugal, 1:30 p.m., FS1

Women’s College World Series

Texas vs. UCLA, 11 a.m., ESPN

Northwestern vs. Oklahoma, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

Oregon St. vs. Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN

Arizona vs. Oklahoma St., 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Tennis

French Open, 5 a.m., Tennis

French Open, 8 a.m., Tennis

Radio

MLB

Tampa Bay at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!