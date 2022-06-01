Thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy skies late. High 79F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 2, 2022 @ 1:06 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Tampa Bay at Rangers, 1 p.m., BSSW
NBA finals
Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., Ch. 8
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
Golf
Porsche European Open, 6 a.m., Golf
PGA Memorial Tournament, 1 p.m., Golf
LPGA Open Championship, 2 p.m., USA
NHL
Edmonton at Colorado, 7 p.m., TNT
Soccer
UEFA: Georgia vs. Gibraltar, 10:50 a.m., FS2
UEFA: Spain vs. Portugal, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s College World Series
Texas vs. UCLA, 11 a.m., ESPN
Northwestern vs. Oklahoma, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
Oregon St. vs. Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN
Arizona vs. Oklahoma St., 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Tennis
French Open, 5 a.m., Tennis
French Open, 8 a.m., Tennis
Radio
Tampa Bay at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.