Updated: July 14, 2022 @ 1:44 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Pittsburgh at Miami, 11 a.m., MLB
San Diego at Colorado, 2 p.m., MLB
Seattle at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW
Houston at LA Angels, 7 p.m., AT&T
WNBA
Las Vegas at New York, 10 a.m., NBA
NBA Summer League
Memphis vs. Boston, 2:30 p.m., NBA
Atlanta vs. San Antonio, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Cleveland vs. Detroit, 4:30 p.m., NBA
Chicago vs. Charlotte, 5 p.m., ESPN2
New York vs. Orlando, 6:30 p.m., NBA
Mavericks vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m., ESPN
Portland vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m., NBA
Brooklyn vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing
Saratoga Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Golf
Dow Great Lakes Invitational, noon, Golf
Barracuda Championship, 5 p.m., Golf
British Open, 3 a.m. Friday, Golf
Rugby
Queensland vs. Cronulla-Sutherland, 3 a.m. Friday, FS2
Men’s soccer
Palmeiras vs. Sao Paulo, 5:50 p.m., FS2
Women’s soccer
Euro: Italy vs. Iceland, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2
Copa: Paraguay vs. Bolivia, 3:55 p.m., FS1
Concacaf: US vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Copa: Chile vs. Ecuador, 6:50 p.m., FS1
Concacaf: Canada vs. Jamaica, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Radio
Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
