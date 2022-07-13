Today’s TV

MLB

Pittsburgh at Miami, 11 a.m., MLB

San Diego at Colorado, 2 p.m., MLB

Seattle at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW

Houston at LA Angels, 7 p.m., AT&T

WNBA

Las Vegas at New York, 10 a.m., NBA

NBA Summer League

Memphis vs. Boston, 2:30 p.m., NBA

Atlanta vs. San Antonio, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Cleveland vs. Detroit, 4:30 p.m., NBA

Chicago vs. Charlotte, 5 p.m., ESPN2

New York vs. Orlando, 6:30 p.m., NBA

Mavericks vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m., ESPN

Portland vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m., NBA

Brooklyn vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m., ESPN

Horse racing

Saratoga Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2

Golf

Dow Great Lakes Invitational, noon, Golf

Barracuda Championship, 5 p.m., Golf

British Open, 3 a.m. Friday, Golf

Rugby

Queensland vs. Cronulla-Sutherland, 3 a.m. Friday, FS2

Men’s soccer

Palmeiras vs. Sao Paulo, 5:50 p.m., FS2

Women’s soccer

Euro: Italy vs. Iceland, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2

Copa: Paraguay vs. Bolivia, 3:55 p.m., FS1

Concacaf: US vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Copa: Chile vs. Ecuador, 6:50 p.m., FS1

Concacaf: Canada vs. Jamaica, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Radio

MLB

Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!