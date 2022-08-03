Partly cloudy. High 103F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
A few clouds. Low 83F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 1:57 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., MLB
LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLB
Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m., AT&T
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6 p.m., FS1
White Sox at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW
Boston at Kansas City, 9 p.m., MLB
Little League Baseball
Mississippi vs. New Mexico, 9 a.m., LNH
Arkansas vs. Texas East, noon, LHN
Oklahoma vs. Colorado, 3 p.m., LHN
Texas West vs. Louisiana, 6 p.m., LHN
NFL preseason
Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m., Ch. 5
WNBA
Phoenix at Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Golf
AIG Women’s Open, 5 a.m., USA
Cazoo Open, 8:30 a.m., Golf
Wyndham Championship, 1 p.m., Golf
Utah Championship, 5 p.m., Golf
Lacrosse
AU: Gold vs. Purple, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Soccer
Melgar vs. Internacional, 5:05 p.m., beIN
Paranaense vs. Estudiantes, 7:20 p.m., beIN
Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis, Round of 16, noon, BSSW
Radio
Chicago White Sox at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.