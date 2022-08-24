Plentiful sunshine. High 92F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Today’s TV
MLB
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB
Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T
NY Yankees at Oakland (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB
Little League World Series
Mexico vs. Curaçao, 2 p.m., ESPN
Tennessee vs. TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN
NFL
Green Bay at Kansas City, 7 p.m., NFL
High school football
Rockwall-Heath vs. Guyer, 7 p.m., Ch. 33
Lake Travis vs. Arlington Martin, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Horse racing
Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
Rugby
Melbourne vs. Sydney, 4:53 a.m. (Thu.), FS2
Golf
European Masters, 6:30 a.m., Golf
Women’s Open, 8:30 a.m., Golf
TOUR Championship, noon, Golf
Hockey
Japan vs. United States, 8 a.m., NHL
Finland vs. Canada, noon, NHL
NCAA men’s soccer
Rhode Island at Penn St., 7:30 p.m., BigTen
UC Irvine at UCLA, 9 p.m., PAC12
NCAA women’s soccer
Baylor vs. Florida, 4 p.m., LHN
West Virginia at Penn St., 5 p.m., BigTen
CSU Northridge at UCLA, 6 p.m., PAC12
Duke at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC
North Carolina at Texas, 7 p.m., LHN
Women’s soccer
FIFA U20: Spain vs. Netherlands, 5:25 p.m., FS1
Tennis
U.S. Open qualifying, 10 a.m., ESPNN
Radio
Sachse vs. Coppell, 7 p.m., KXEZ-FM 92.1
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
