Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 1:10 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Kansas City at Minnesota, Noon, MLB
San Diego at Miami, 3:00, MLB
Houston at Chi. White Sox, 7:00, AT&T
Oakland at Rangers, 7:00, BSSW
LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:00, FS1
Arizona at San Francisco*, 10:00, MLB
Little League World Series
Latin America vs. Caribbean, Noon, ESPN
Southeast vs. New England, 2:00, ESPN
Australia vs. Canada, 4:00, ESPN
West vs. Northwest, 6:00, ESPN
WNBA playoffs
New York at Chicago, 8:00, ESPN2
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9:00, ESPN
Horse racing
Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2
Golf
U.S. Amateur, 3:00, Golf
IIHF World Junior Championship
Finland vs. Germany, 11 am, NHL
Sweden vs. Latvia, 2:30, NHL
Canada vs. Switzerland, 6:00, NHL
United States vs. Czechia, 9:30, NHL
Men’s soccer
Maccabi Haifa vs. Crvena Zvezda, 1:50, GALA
Toluca vs. Monterrey, 6:30, Ch. 49
FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia, 8:00, Ch. 21
Pachuca vs. América, 9:00, Ch. 49
Women’s soccer
FIFA U-20: U.S. vs. Japan, 5:48, FS2
Houston vs. NJ/NY, 7:30, CBSSN
WICC: Lyon vs. Chelsea, 8:00, ESPNU
FIFA U-20: Nigeria vs. Canada, 8:48, FS2
WICC: Portland vs. Monterrey, 10:30, ESPN2
Tennis
Western & Southern Open, 10 am, Tennis
Western & Southern Open, Noon, BSSW
Radio
Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
