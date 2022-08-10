A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 97F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low 74F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 11, 2022 @ 12:54 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Cleveland at Detroit, noon, MLB
Rangers at Houston, 1 p.m., YouTube
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., Ch. 4
Little League baseball regionals
Iowa vs. North Dakota, 10 am, ESPN
Washington DC vs. Pennsylvania, noon, ESPN
Montana vs. Nevada, 2 p.m., ESPN
Maine vs. Massachusetts, 4 p.m., ESPN
Washington vs. TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
Chicago at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., NBA
College basketball
Tec de Monterrey vs. Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC
Horse racing
Saratoga Live, 2 p.m., FS2
Golf
HANDA World Invitational, 7 a.m., Golf
Pinnale Bank Championship, 11 a.m., Golf
FedEx St. Jude Championship, 2 p.m., Golf
U.S. Women’s Amateur, 6 p.m., Golf
IIHF World Junior Championship
Finland vs. Czechia, 1 p.m., NHL
Slovakia vs. Canada, 5 p.m., NHL
Switzerland vs. U.S., 9 p.m., NHL
Lacrosse
AU: Gold vs. Orange, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
AU: Purple vs. Blue, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer
SC Internacional vs. FBC Melgar, 5:05 p.m., beIN
Estudiantes vs. Paranaense, 7:30 p.m., beIN
Women’s soccer
Ghana vs. United States, 11:48 a.m., FS2
France vs. Nigeria, 5:55 p.m., FS1
Canada vs. Korea Republic, 8:50 p.m., FS1
Tennis
Canadian Open, 10 a.m., Tennis
Canadian Open, 6 p.m., BSSW
Radio
Rangers at Houston, 1 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.