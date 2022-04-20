Windy and becoming cloudy late. Low 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..
Windy and becoming cloudy late. Low 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Updated: April 20, 2022 @ 11:38 pm
Today’s TV
College baseball
Miss. St. at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., SEC
Missouri at LSU, 7 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
St. Louis at Miami, 5:30 p.m., MLB
Rangers at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., BSSW+
Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs, 8:30 p.m., MLB
NBA playoffs
Memphis at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., TNT
Mavericks at Utah, 8 p.m., BSSW
Golden St. at Denver, 9 p.m., TNT
Boxing
Diaz Jr. vs. Gesta, 8 p.m., DAZN
College football
Illinois spring game, 6:30 p.m., BigTen
Golf
Handa Championship in Spain, 7 a.m., Golf
PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, 2:30 p.m., Golf
LPGA: LA Open, 5:30 p.m., Golf
NHL
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., ESPN
Stars at Calgary, 8 p.m., Ch. 21
College lacrosse
UNC at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., ACC
NCAAW: Duke at UNC, 7 p.m., ACC
Soccer
Burnley vs. Southampton, 1:45 p.m., USA
College softball
Clemson at Florida St., 7 p.m., ESPN2
Radio
Rangers at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan
NBA
Mavericks at Utah, 8 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1 The Eagle Rocks
Stars at Calgary, 8 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.