College baseball

Miss. St. at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., SEC

Missouri at LSU, 7 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

St. Louis at Miami, 5:30 p.m., MLB

Rangers at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., BSSW+

Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs, 8:30 p.m., MLB

NBA playoffs

Memphis at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Mavericks at Utah, 8 p.m., BSSW

Golden St. at Denver, 9 p.m., TNT

Boxing

Diaz Jr. vs. Gesta, 8 p.m., DAZN

College football

Illinois spring game, 6:30 p.m., BigTen

Golf

Handa Championship in Spain, 7 a.m., Golf

PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, 2:30 p.m., Golf

LPGA: LA Open, 5:30 p.m., Golf

NHL

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., ESPN

Stars at Calgary, 8 p.m., Ch. 21

College lacrosse

UNC at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., ACC

NCAAW: Duke at UNC, 7 p.m., ACC

Soccer

Burnley vs. Southampton, 1:45 p.m., USA

College softball

Clemson at Florida St., 7 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

Rangers at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

NBA

Mavericks at Utah, 8 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1 The Eagle Rocks

NHL

Stars at Calgary, 8 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket

