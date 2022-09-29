Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 29, 2022 @ 9:27 pm
Today’s TV
MLB
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:00, MLB
NY Mets at Atlanta, 6:00, MLB
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:00, AT&T
Rangers at LA Angels, 8:30, BSSW
NBA
Golden St. at Washington, 5 am, NBA
Maccabi Ra’anana
vs. LA Clippers, 9:00, NBA
NCAA men’s basketball
Arizona Red-Blue Game, 9:30, PAC12
FIBA Women’s World Cup
Championship: Teams TBD, 1 am (Sat.), ESPN2
CFL
Ottawa at BC, 9:30, ESPN2
NCAA football
Tulane at Houston, 6:00, ESPN
Penn at Darmouth, 6:00, ESPNU
UTSA at Middle Tenn. St., 6:30, CBSSN
San Diego St. at Boise St., 7:00, FS1
Washington at UCLA, 9:30, ESPN
New Mexico at UNLV, 10:00, CBSSN
High school football
Collins Hill at Buford (GA), 6:00, ESPN2
Golf
Alfred Dunhill Links, 7 am, Golf
Volunteers of America, 11:30a, Golf
Sanderson Farms, 2:30, Golf
NHL
NY Rangers at New Jersey, 6:00, NHL
Motor sports
F1 Singapore, practice 2, 8 am, ESPNU
NASCAR Xfinity, qual., 4:30, USA
F1 Singapore, practice 3, 4:55a (Sat.), ESPN2
Men’s soccer
Angers vs. Marseille, 1:50, beIN
Pacific vs. Edmonton, 9:00, FS2
NCAA women’s soccer
Baylor at Texas, 7:00, LHN
NCAA women’s volleyball
Michigan St. at Maryland, 5:30, BigTen
Ole Miss at LSU, 7:00, SEC
Washington at Stanford, 7:30, PAC12
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 8:00, BigTen
San Luis Obispo at UCSB, 9:30, ESPNU
Radio
Sport in bold
Rangers at LA Angels, 8:30 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan
7:55 a.m.: The Emergency Brake of the Week
9:35 a.m.: The Ranch Report with David Moore
10:30 a.m.: Cowboys’ game plan vs. Commanders
11:10 a.m.: Football Picks of the Pole
12:50 p.m.: Dan Snyder vs. Jerry Jones
2:30 p.m.: Chappy’s Lock Football Pick of the Week
4:15 p.m.: Hardline Trifecta — Coolio
5:15 p.m.: Cowboys-Commanders preview
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
