Today’s TV

EVENTTIMETV
MLB  
Boston at NY YankeesNoonMLB
Atlanta at Philadelphia*4:00MLB
LA Angels at Minnesota6:00MLB
Houston at Baltimore6:00AT&T
Cleveland at Rangers6:00BSSW
St. Louis at LA Dodgers*9:00MLB
Horse racing  
America’s Day at the Races3:30FS2
NCAA football  
Maryland at Michigan11 amCh. 4
Clemson at Wake Forest11 amCh. 8
Central Mich. at Penn St.11 amBigTen
South Florida at Louisville11 amBSSW
Buffalo at Eastern Mich.11 amCBSSN
Missouri at Auburn11 amESPN
Baylor at Iowa St.11 amESPN2
TCU at SMU11 amESPNU
Duke at Kansas11 amFS1
Bowling Green at Miss. St.11 amSEC
UCLA at Colorado1:00PAC 12
Notre Dame at UNC2:30Ch. 8
Florida at Tennessee2:30Ch. 11
Minnesota at Michigan St.2:30BigTen
Florida Int. at W. Kentucky2:30CBSSN
Texas at Texas Tech2:30ESPN
Indiana at Cincinnati2:30ESPN2
Toledo at San Diego St.2:30FS1
Oregon at Washington St.3:00Ch. 4
Va. Union at Fayetteville St.3:00Ch. 33
Georgia Tech at UCF3:00ESPNU
Tulsa at Ole Miss3:00SEC
Arizona at California4:30PAC 12
UAPB at Alcorn St.6:00Ch. 21
UNLV at Utah St.6:00CBSSN
Arkansas vs Texas A&M6:00ESPN
N. Illinois at Kentucky6:00ESPN2
Iowa at Rutgers6:00FS1
Marshall at Troy6:00NFL
Wisconsin at Ohio St.6:30Ch. 8
Florida Atlantic at Purdue6:30BigTen
Charlotte at South Carolina6:30ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Alabama6:30SEC
Kansas St. at Oklahoma7:00Ch. 4
USC at Oregon St.8:30PAC 12
Wyoming at BYU9:15ESPN2
Western Mich. at San Jose St.9:30CBSSN
Utah at Arizona St.9:30ESPN
Stanford at Washington9:30FS1
Rugby  
NRL: Penrith vs. S. Sydney5 amFS2
Golf  
Presidents Cup6 amGolf
Presidents Cup7 amCh. 5
Walmart Championship11 amGolf
Presidents CupNoonCh. 5
PURE Insurance Championship2:00Golf
Motor sports  
NASCAR Xfinity, qual.9:30aUSA
NASCAR Cup, qual.10:30aUSA
NASCAR Xfinity race2:30USA
Women’s soccer  
Arsenal vs. Tottenham7:30aCBSSN
Men’s soccer  
Armenia vs. Ukraine8 amFS2
Slovenia vs. Norway11 amFS2
Czech Republic vs. Portugal1:30FS2
México vs. Perú7:30Ch. 23
Tennis  
Laver Cup1:00Tennis
NCAA women’s volleyball  
Oklahoma at Texas7:00LHN

Tags

Recommended for you