Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. Hot. High 96F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 1:01 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Tampa Bay at Toronto, noon, MLB
Houston at Detroit, 5:30 p.m., AT&T
NY Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., TBS
Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW
San Diego at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., MLB
NFL
Tennessee at Buffalo, 6 p.m., ESPN
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., Ch. 8
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.