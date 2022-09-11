Abundant sunshine. High 87F. Winds light and variable..
Today’s TV
MLB
Rangers at Miami, noon, BSSW
LA Angels at Cleveland, 5 p.m., MLB
Houston at Detroit, 5:30 p.m., AT&T
Rangers at Miami, 6 p.m., BSSW
Atlanta at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., MLB
NFL
Denver at Seattle, 7 p.m., Ch. 8, ESPN, ESPN2
Men’s soccer
Besiktas vs. Basaksehir, 10:55 a.m., beIN
Demirspor vs. Trabzonspor, 12:55 p.m., beIN
Leeds vs. Nottingham, 2 p.m., USA
Radio
Rangers at Miami, noon and 6 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
