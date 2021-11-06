Today’s TV

NBA

Brooklyn at Chicago, 7:00 p.m., NBA

New Orleans at Mavs, 7:30 p.m., BSSW

Charlotte at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NFL

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:00 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Los Angeles at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., NHLN

Radio

NBA

New Orleans at Mavericks, 7:30 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1

