Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 92F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: May 30, 2022 @ 12:06 am
Today’s TV
Disc golf
Women’s College Championship, 3 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Houston at Oakland, 3 p.m., AT&T
Tampa Bay at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
NCAA baseball
NCAA Tournament selection show, 11 a.m., ESPN2
NCAA men’s golf
Individual National Championship, 4 p.m., Golf
NCAA men’s lacrosse
Final: Md. vs. Cornell, noon, ESPN
Rugby
Collegiate Championship, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Tennis
French Open, 6 a.m., BSSW
Radio
Tampa Bay at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
