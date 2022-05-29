Today’s TV

Disc golf

Women’s College Championship, 3 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

Houston at Oakland, 3 p.m., AT&T

Tampa Bay at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW

Horse racing

America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

NCAA baseball

NCAA Tournament selection show, 11 a.m., ESPN2

NCAA men’s golf

Individual National Championship, 4 p.m., Golf

NCAA men’s lacrosse

Final: Md. vs. Cornell, noon, ESPN

Rugby

Collegiate Championship, 3 p.m., CBSSN

Tennis

French Open, 6 a.m., BSSW

Radio

MLB

Tampa Bay at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!